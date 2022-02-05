Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.