Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.66% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHIL opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.20. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $576.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

