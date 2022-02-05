Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSE:PBH opened at $58.33 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

