Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

