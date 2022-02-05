Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 416,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,867.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 272,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.