Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.82 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

