Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NYSE CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

