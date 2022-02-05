Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY22 guidance to $14.50-15.15 EPS.

DECK stock traded down $18.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,905. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day moving average is $387.34.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.25.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

