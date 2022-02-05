Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Lowered to $358.00 at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $478.00 to $358.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.25.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.