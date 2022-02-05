Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.25.

DECK stock opened at $303.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.29 and its 200-day moving average is $387.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $289.23 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

