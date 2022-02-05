Deepak Chopra Sells 5,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

