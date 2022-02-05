Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $$47.30 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

