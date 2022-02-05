Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Shares in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EWCZ opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center Inc has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.