Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Beam Global worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beam Global by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BEEM. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $71.29.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

