Deutsche Bank AG Sells 130,005 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 130,005 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $430.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

