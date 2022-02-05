Deutsche Bank AG Sells 142,062 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,062 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 15,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,409,535 shares of company stock worth $4,995,744 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $1.30 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33).

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Our initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer.

