Deutsche Bank AG Sells 22,875 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of EMCORE worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EMKR stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

