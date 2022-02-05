Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €221.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($248.31) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($247.19) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.86 ($236.92).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €183.70 ($206.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is €182.48 and its 200 day moving average is €191.83.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

