Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Target Price to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

