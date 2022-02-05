DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $535.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.72.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $420.35 on Thursday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

