Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Up 2.2%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.57). 14,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 74,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.76. The firm has a market cap of £93.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31.

Diaceutics Company Profile (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.