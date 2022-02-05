Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

