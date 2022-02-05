Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,862 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Charter Communications worth $1,071,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $608.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $621.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

