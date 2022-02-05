Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $711.35 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 306,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $711,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

