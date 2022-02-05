Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Costco Wholesale worth $731,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

