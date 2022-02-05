Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,565 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $675,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

NYSE BABA opened at $122.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

