Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 201,480 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $859,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

NYSE ANTM opened at $446.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.62. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.