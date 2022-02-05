Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,587 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,811,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $570,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.