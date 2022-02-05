Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,796,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,405,521 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Comcast worth $2,169,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.