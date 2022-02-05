Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.48

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.48 and traded as high as $37.30. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 27,049,362 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

