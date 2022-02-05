DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,582 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.72.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

