DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 96.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

