DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

GIIX opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

