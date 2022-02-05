Dohj LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

