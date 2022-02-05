Dohj LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dohj LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.3% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 10.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.40 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

