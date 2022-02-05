Dohj LLC Sells 4,134 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 213,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 671,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after buying an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 350,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.