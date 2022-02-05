Dohj LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IVV opened at $450.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

