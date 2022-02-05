DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.18

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.18 and last traded at $92.24, with a volume of 400066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.17.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $5,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DoorDash by 1,024.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 230,363 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DoorDash by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.