Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

LPG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

