Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
LPG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
