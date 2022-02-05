Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

