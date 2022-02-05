Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “
DORM stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
