Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.