DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

