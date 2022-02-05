e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 2.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 2,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $19,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

