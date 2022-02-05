EarnX (EARNX) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. EarnX has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $2,654.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EarnX has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.64 or 0.07227166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.82 or 0.99938185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006560 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,906,479,790,762 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

