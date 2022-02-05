East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 27.5% in January

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

