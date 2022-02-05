Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of ENX stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.