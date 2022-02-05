eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $76.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

