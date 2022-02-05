Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report $153.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.80 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $587.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $639.70 million to $669.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,807,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

