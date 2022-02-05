eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 1,702,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,574. The company has a market cap of $400.20 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

