eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,574. The stock has a market cap of $400.20 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

