eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.
NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,574. The stock has a market cap of $400.20 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
